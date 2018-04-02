Brokers Set Expectations for Affimed NV’s Q4 2018 Earnings (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group issued their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Affimed in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Get Affimed alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. Affimed has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.58.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.56 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 80.04% and a negative net margin of 1,493.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 483.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Affimed during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Affimed by 817.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 122,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Affimed during the third quarter worth about $658,000. Institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/q4-2018-earnings-forecast-for-affimed-nv-issued-by-jefferies-group-afmd-updated.html.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies. The Company’s product candidates are developed in the field of immuno-oncology, which represents an approach to cancer research that seeks to harness the body’s own immune system to fight tumor cells.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affimed (AFMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.