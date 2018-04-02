QASH Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.76 Million (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One QASH token can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00008644 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Qryptos, Gate.io, Huobi and EtherDelta. QASH has a total market cap of $210.34 million and $3.76 million worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QASH has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QASH Token Profile

QASH was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official website is liquid.plus.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AEX, Huobi, Qryptos, Quoine, EtherDelta, EXX, Bitfinex and Gate.io. It is not currently possible to purchase QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

