QCash (QC) Hits Market Cap of $0.00

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. One QCash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QCash has traded flat against the dollar. QCash has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007149 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003296 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00693180 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014161 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00180195 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00038414 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00029401 BTC.

QCash Token Profile

QCash Token Trading

QCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to buy QCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QCash must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

