QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Given a $13.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) has been assigned a $13.00 price target by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray in a report issued on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Piper Jaffray’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Williams Capital began coverage on QEP Resources in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upgraded QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $11.00 price target on QEP Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on QEP Resources in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

QEP stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. QEP Resources has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $2,359.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.70.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $1.20. The company had revenue of $429.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.01 million. QEP Resources had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that QEP Resources will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

QEP Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director David A. Trice acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QEP Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in QEP Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in QEP Resources by 17,375.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QEP Resources by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 275,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 75,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

QEP Resources, Inc is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company focuses on two regions of the United States: the Northern Region (primarily in North Dakota, Wyoming and Utah) and the Southern Region (primarily in Texas and Louisiana). The Company conducts exploration and production activities in North America’s hydrocarbon resource plays.

