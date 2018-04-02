Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) in a research report report published on Thursday. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 230 ($3.18) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on QQ. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.66) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.52) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QinetiQ Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 247.60 ($3.42).

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

QQ stock opened at GBX 206.30 ($2.85) on Thursday. QinetiQ Group has a 52-week low of GBX 190.30 ($2.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 322.90 ($4.46).

In related news, insider David Smith purchased 10,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £19,968.48 ($27,588.39). Insiders purchased a total of 10,371 shares of company stock worth $2,036,781 in the last ninety days.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/qinetiq-group-qq-earns-hold-rating-from-liberum-capital.html.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency (RF) stealth materials, and electro-optic (EO) stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.