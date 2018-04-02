Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Qiwi earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the credit services provider an impact score of 45.5925916032053 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

QIWI opened at $19.11 on Monday. Qiwi has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.08, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 2.88.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The credit services provider reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $10.35. Qiwi had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company provides payment services across physical, online, and mobile channels through a network of approximately 113,000 kiosks and 49,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

