QS Investors LLC Invests $3.24 Million in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 158,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,000. QS Investors LLC owned 0.13% of Etsy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $1,065,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $28.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,409.37, a PE ratio of 73.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.30. Etsy Inc has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Etsy had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $136.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.89 million. research analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETSY. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $17.50 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc (Etsy) operates a marketplace where people around the world connect, both online and offline, to make, sell and buy goods. The Company offers a range of seller services and tools that help entrepreneurs start, grow and manage their businesses. The Company’s community includes Etsy sellers, Etsy buyers, Etsy employees, its partners and investors.

