Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) a $31.00 Price Target

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) received a $31.00 price target from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Saturday, March 17th. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James Financial cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $62.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

QTS stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. QTS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1,832.65, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.58.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $118.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. QTS Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,686,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,223 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,020,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,243,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 985,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,375,000 after acquiring an additional 360,500 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,827,000 after acquiring an additional 309,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 378,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,837,000 after acquiring an additional 238,863 shares in the last quarter.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of custom data center (C1), colocation (C2) and cloud and managed services (C3) provides flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications.

