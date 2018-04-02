QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Shares Bought by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $114,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 47.0% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,316.7% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vetr raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.13 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.05.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $48,626.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $37,519.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,652.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,682 shares of company stock worth $6,116,080 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $55.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $69.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $82,026.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

