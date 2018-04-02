QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 156.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030,896 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 628,879 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of QUALCOMM worth $65,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1,316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. Vetr upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.63 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $55.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82,026.91, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.92 and a 1-year high of $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $37,519.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,652.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $48,626.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,403 shares in the company, valued at $709,484.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,682 shares of company stock worth $6,116,080 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

