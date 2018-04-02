Quanex (NX) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.07

Media stories about Quanex (NYSE:NX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Quanex earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the construction company an impact score of 46.4597611280864 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Quanex stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.20. 3,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.23, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.80. Quanex has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Quanex alerts:

Quanex (NYSE:NX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.95 million. Quanex had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.17%. Quanex’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. analysts predict that Quanex will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Quanex’s payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

NX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush lowered Quanex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Quanex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other Quanex news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 10,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $234,159.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at $799,999.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan F. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $227,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,182 shares in the company, valued at $801,094.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,421 shares of company stock worth $638,960. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/quanex-nx-earns-news-sentiment-score-of-0-07.html.

About Quanex

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers; extruded vinyl profiles; window and door screens; cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry; and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as solar panel sealants, trim moldings, vinyl decking and fencing products, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components.

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.