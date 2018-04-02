Quanterix Corp (QTRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) will announce sales of $6.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.52 million and the highest is $7.30 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year sales of $6.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.76 million to $22.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $34.11 million per share, with estimates ranging from $33.77 million to $34.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quanterix.

QTRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Quanterix in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase initiated coverage on Quanterix in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Quanterix in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Quanterix in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Quanterix stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.90. The company had a trading volume of 37,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $24.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth $720,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the fourth quarter valued at $873,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the fourth quarter valued at $1,395,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the fourth quarter valued at $3,637,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the fourth quarter valued at $3,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test.

