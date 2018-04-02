17,000 Shares in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Purchased by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan C. Henderson sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.84, for a total value of $82,755.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,260.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.26, for a total transaction of $62,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,987.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.38.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $154.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $9,930.07, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.75. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 52-week low of $121.93 and a 52-week high of $165.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 14.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) is an insurance holding company. The Company provides traditional life and health reinsurance and financial solutions with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. It has geographic-based and business-based operational segments, including U.S.

