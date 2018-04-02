Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $2.47 Million Position in Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 94,100 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Bitauto worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Bitauto by 22.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 459,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,517,000 after acquiring an additional 84,200 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Bitauto in the third quarter worth about $296,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Bitauto by 16.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 11,554 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in Bitauto by 763.0% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,154,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,987 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Bitauto by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the period. 27.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BITA opened at $21.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,517.00, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.87. Bitauto Hldg Ltd has a 12-month low of $19.66 and a 12-month high of $54.42.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The information services provider reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.73 million. Bitauto had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. The business’s revenue was up 64.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Bitauto Hldg Ltd will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Bitauto announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 19th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BITA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bitauto in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bitauto in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase lowered their price target on shares of Bitauto from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

Bitauto Profile

Bitauto Holdings Limited provides Internet content and marketing, and transaction services for the automotive industry in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

