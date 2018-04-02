Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $483,000 in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Stock

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,337.3% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 138,957,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,035,000 after purchasing an additional 129,289,552 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,271,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,178,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 74.8% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,031,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $699,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294,058 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,022,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,519,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 13.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,460,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,083,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,829 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mogharbel Khaled Al acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $192,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,992.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $5,914,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,947,897.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,650. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $64.78 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $61.02 and a 12-month high of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $89,651.19, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $73.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. B. Riley set a $80.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen set a $85.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.96.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

