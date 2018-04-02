Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 285.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,430 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,947 shares during the quarter. McDonald's comprises 0.6% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald's in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in McDonald's during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in McDonald's by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Management acquired a new stake in McDonald's during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in McDonald's by 219.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 830 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $156.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $124,243.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald's Co. has a twelve month low of $128.60 and a twelve month high of $178.70.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 201.76%. McDonald's’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. research analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. McDonald's’s payout ratio is 60.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase set a $184.00 price objective on McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $191.00 price objective on McDonald's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of McDonald's in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a report on Monday, March 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.78.

In other McDonald's news, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $5,999,799.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $238,414.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,414.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald's

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

