Quantum Corp (NYSE:QTM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 187010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QTM. ValuEngine upgraded Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th.

Get Quantum alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $126.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 2.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 181,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 12,861 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Quantum by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 260,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 19,929 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quantum in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Quantum by 1,582.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 22,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Quantum (QTM) Sets New 1-Year High and Low at $3.32” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/quantum-qtm-sets-new-1-year-high-and-low-at-3-32.html.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation focuses on scale-out storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing, managing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. The Company’s end-to-end tiered storage solutions enable users to maximize the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity.

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.