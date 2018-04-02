Quark Price Reaches $0.0098 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last week, Quark has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and $1,644.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges including AEX, Cryptopia, Bittylicious and BX Thailand.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000075 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00001330 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 254,896,786 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. “

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, AEX, Bittylicious and BX Thailand. It is not possible to buy Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

