Quark (QRK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,626.00

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Quark coin can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, AEX, Bittylicious and BX Thailand. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. Quark has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and $1,626.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000072 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00001349 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000337 BTC.

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 254,896,400 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. “

Quark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Cryptopia, BX Thailand and AEX. It is not presently possible to buy Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

