Qube (QUBE) Market Capitalization Tops $0.00

Qube (CURRENCY:QUBE) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Qube has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. Qube has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $336,041.00 worth of Qube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qube token can now be purchased for $0.0341 or 0.00000485 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, BigONE and OTCBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qube alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007084 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003108 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00699770 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014267 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000491 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00038054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00168167 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00030353 BTC.

Qube Profile

Qube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Qube’s official website is www.qube.vip.

Buying and Selling Qube

Qube can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, OTCBTC and BigONE. It is not currently possible to purchase Qube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qube must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.