Quidel’s (QDEL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub raised Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Quidel in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.71.

QDEL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.82. The company had a trading volume of 140,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,805.71, a P/E ratio of -740.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.89. Quidel has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.08.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $114.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.06 million. Quidel had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. Quidel’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. analysts expect that Quidel will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ratan S. Borkar sold 29,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $1,349,082.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,422.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $618,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,778,182.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,880 shares of company stock worth $7,288,882. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Quidel by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Quidel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of diagnostic testing solutions. These diagnostic testing solutions are separated into four product categories: immunoassays, molecular assays, virology and specialty products. The Company sells its products directly to end users and distributors, in each case, for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

