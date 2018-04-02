Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $4.32 Million Stake in Citigroup (C)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC decreased its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232,445 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 227.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,629,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,395,000 after buying an additional 6,688,305 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $321,322,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 42.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,815,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413,329 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 9,901,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997,928 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 71.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,777,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $67.50 on Monday. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $57.55 and a 12-month high of $80.70. The company has a market cap of $173,479.45, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Citigroup will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. DZ Bank raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase set a $80.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Vetr lowered Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.69.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

