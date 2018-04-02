Quintana Energy Services Inc (QES) Receives $12.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QES. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Quintana Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Quintana Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Quintana Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Quintana Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Quintana Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Get Quintana Energy Services alerts:

Quintana Energy Services (QES) traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.99. 748,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,966. Quintana Energy Services has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

In related news, insider Archer Holdco Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rogers ` Herndon purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/quintana-energy-services-inc-qes-receives-12-60-consensus-price-target-from-brokerages-updated-updated.html.

Quintana Energy Services Company Profile

Quintana Energy Services Inc is a provider of oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas throughout the United States. The Company’s business segments include Directional Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, Pressure Control Services, and Wireline Services. The Directional Drilling Services enable efficient drilling and guidance of the horizontal section of a wellbore are using its technologically-advanced fleet of downhole motors and 117 MWD kits.

Receive News & Ratings for Quintana Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quintana Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.