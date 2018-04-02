Quixant (LON:QXT) Price Target Increased to GBX 530 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Quixant (LON:QXT) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 520 ($7.18) to GBX 530 ($7.32) in a report published on Monday, March 26th. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a corporate rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.91) price target on shares of Quixant in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

LON QXT remained flat at $GBX 408.50 ($5.64) on Monday. Quixant has a twelve month low of GBX 4.10 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 480 ($6.63).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from Quixant’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th.

About Quixant

Quixant Plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in development and supply of computer systems. The Company’s range of gaming platforms includes personal computer (PC) compatible systems designed and catered to the gaming industry. The hardware integrates the features to drive pay to play machines in various gaming jurisdictions.

