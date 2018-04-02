Qvolta (CRYPTO:QVT) Price Tops $0.33

Qvolta (CURRENCY:QVT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, Qvolta has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One Qvolta token can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00004757 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and HitBTC. Qvolta has a market cap of $2.31 million and $16,592.00 worth of Qvolta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003296 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00698288 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014317 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00179611 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00038698 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00029759 BTC.

Qvolta Profile

Qvolta launched on September 29th, 2017. Qvolta’s total supply is 10,096,722 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,940,163 tokens. The official message board for Qvolta is medium.com/@Qvolta. Qvolta’s official Twitter account is @Qvolta_platform. The Reddit community for Qvolta is /r/qvoltaexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qvolta’s official website is qvolta.com.

Buying and Selling Qvolta

Qvolta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to buy Qvolta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qvolta must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qvolta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

