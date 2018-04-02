Radian Group (RDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) in a report published on Wednesday, March 14th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Radian Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Radian Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo reiterated a hold rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.68.

RDN stock opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Radian Group has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $4,113.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.58.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.32 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc is an insurance holding company that provides mortgage insurance, and products and services to the real estate and mortgage finance industries. The Company operates in two segments: Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment provides credit-related insurance coverage, principally through private mortgage insurance to mortgage lending institutions.

