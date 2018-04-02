Radium (RADS) Trading 12.8% Lower This Week

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Radium coin can now be bought for $3.38 or 0.00048574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Poloniex. During the last week, Radium has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Radium has a total market cap of $11.74 million and approximately $6.12 million worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00204136 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000505 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Atmos (ATMS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000530 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CybCSec (XCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Radium

Radium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2015. Radium’s total supply is 3,470,005 coins. The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org. The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. The SmartChain expands the utility of Radium far beyond that of a standard coin, with features such as Username-Address linkage and Proof-Of-Existences all 100% distributed within the blockchain. See the Radium SmartChain thread here for full list of functions and development goals. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is not possible to purchase Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

