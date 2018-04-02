RadNet (RDNT) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, March 14th.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RDNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. FIX started coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of RadNet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

RDNT stock opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $694.54, a PE ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.69. RadNet has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The medical research company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). RadNet had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that RadNet will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marvin S. Cadwell sold 35,594 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $447,772.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,110.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $128,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 382,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,922,131.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,852 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in RadNet during the fourth quarter worth about $598,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RadNet by 12.9% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RadNet by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 128,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 47,585 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RadNet by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,284,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 51,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RadNet by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 585,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 49,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

