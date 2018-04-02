Radware (RDWR) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Radware earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the information technology services provider an impact score of 45.8520825330225 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Radware stock opened at $21.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $951.06, a PE ratio of -177.92, a PEG ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.92. Radware has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $21.90.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.93 million. Radware had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

RDWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Dougherty & Co lifted their target price on Radware from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.50) on shares of Radware in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered Radware from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $24.00 price target on Radware and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. is a provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions. The Company’s solutions incorporate Distributed Denial of Service protection, Web application firewall (WAF) and Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) technologies to enable its customers to provide cyber-attack mitigation solutions for a range of applications.

