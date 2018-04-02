RaiBlocks (XRB) Trading Up 39.6% This Week

RaiBlocks (CURRENCY:XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 18th. RaiBlocks has a market cap of $2.48 billion and approximately $47.28 million worth of RaiBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RaiBlocks coin can currently be purchased for about $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, CoinFalcon, BitGrail and Kucoin. In the last seven days, RaiBlocks has traded 39.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RaiBlocks alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,953.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.65 or 0.05578690 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $662.57 or 0.09584430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.39 or 0.01712550 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.21 or 0.02577930 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00202258 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00606000 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00075674 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.20 or 0.02780230 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000650 BTC.

About RaiBlocks

RaiBlocks is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. RaiBlocks’ total supply is 133,248,289 coins. RaiBlocks’ official message board is forum.raiblocks.net. The official website for RaiBlocks is raiblocks.net. The Reddit community for RaiBlocks is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RaiBlocks’ official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RaiBlocks is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiters circuits. This gives RaiBlocks an established and well researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the RaiBlocks system, each account in the system has a block chain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

RaiBlocks Coin Trading

RaiBlocks can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Mercatox, RightBTC, Bit-Z, BitGrail, CoinFalcon and BitFlip. It is not currently possible to buy RaiBlocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RaiBlocks must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RaiBlocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for RaiBlocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RaiBlocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.