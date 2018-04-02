Raiden Network Token Price Tops $1.28 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Raiden Network Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00018364 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Huobi, EtherDelta and OKEx. During the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $64.40 million and $5.79 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,168,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network.

According to CryptoCompare, “RadonPay is an attempt to use the blockchain to send files of any size. The website is no longer working. “

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, Bibox, Gate.io, EtherDelta, Token Store, Kucoin and Huobi. It is not possible to buy Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

