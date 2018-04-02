Insider Selling: Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Director Sells $22,891.90 in Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Director Ellis Thomas Fisher sold 1,702 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $22,891.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,761.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ellis Thomas Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Ellis Thomas Fisher sold 1,702 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $24,304.56.

NASDAQ RMBS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.19. The company had a trading volume of 953,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,019. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1,484.47, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Rambus had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $101.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,514,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Rambus by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,231,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,169,000 after acquiring an additional 941,800 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Rambus by 9.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,803,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after acquiring an additional 329,930 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in Rambus by 499.3% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 358,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 298,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Rambus by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,785,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,392,000 after acquiring an additional 225,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RMBS. ValuEngine upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub cut Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.41.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc (Rambus) produces hardware and software technologies. The Company’s segments include Memory and Interface Division (MID), which focuses the design, development, manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions that is related to memory and interfaces; Rambus Security Division (RSD), which focuses on the design, development and licensing of technologies for chip and system security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing and mobile payments; Emerging Solutions Division (ESD), which encompasses its long-term research and development efforts in the area of emerging technologies, and Rambus Lighting Division (RLD), which focuses on the design, development and licensing of technologies for lighting.

