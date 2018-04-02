Rawcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $109.00 (XRC)

Rawcoin (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Rawcoin has traded down 33.8% against the US dollar. Rawcoin has a total market capitalization of $19,260.00 and $109.00 worth of Rawcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rawcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0273 or 0.00000391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rawcoin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003201 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00693080 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014332 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00177514 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00037754 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00029372 BTC.

Rawcoin Profile

XRC is a coin. Rawcoin’s total supply is 704,882 coins. Rawcoin’s official website is rawcoin.co. Rawcoin’s official Twitter account is @xrc_rawcoin. Rawcoin’s official message board is forum.rawcoin.co.

Buying and Selling Rawcoin

Rawcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not currently possible to buy Rawcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rawcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rawcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rawcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rawcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.