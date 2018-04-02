Insider Selling: Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $17,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,448.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Raymond F. O’conor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Raymond F. O’conor sold 500 shares of Arrow Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $17,175.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AROW opened at $33.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.57. Arrow Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $38.60.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $27.07 million during the quarter. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 17,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 40.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Sandler O’Neill set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Arrow Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation (Arrow) is a bank holding company. The Company’s banking subsidiaries are Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company (Glens Falls National) and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company (Saratoga National). It operates in community banking industry segment. The Company’s business consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its two banks.

