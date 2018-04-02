WisdomTree DEFA (DWM) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in WisdomTree DEFA (NYSEARCA:DWM) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,402 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 2.53% of WisdomTree DEFA worth $23,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DWM. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree DEFA by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 830,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,339,000 after buying an additional 53,026 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree DEFA by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 561,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,293,000 after buying an additional 32,872 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree DEFA by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 338,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,861,000 after buying an additional 24,081 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree DEFA by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 202,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after buying an additional 10,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree DEFA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree DEFA stock opened at $54.86 on Monday. WisdomTree DEFA has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $59.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1715 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 20th.

About WisdomTree DEFA

WisdomTree Dividend Index of Europe, Far East Asia and Australasia (DEFA) Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Dividend Index of Europe, Far East Asia and Australasia (WisdomTree DEFA Index). The WisdomTree DEFA Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of dividend-paying companies in the industrialized world, excluding Canada and the United States, that pay regular cash dividends and that meet other liquidity and capitalization requirements.

