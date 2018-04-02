Raymond James & Associates Purchases 74,648 Shares of HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,180,797 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 74,648 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of HP worth $24,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 1,153.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 439.8% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,236 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Enrique Lores sold 302,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $7,060,435.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,282.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jon E. Flaxman sold 207,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $4,484,453.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 298,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,442,450.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 525,699 shares of company stock worth $11,882,389. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on HP from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.94.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $21.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.31. HP Inc has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $35,978.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.69.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1393 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.94%.

HP Profile

HP Inc is a provider of products, technologies, software, solutions and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and enterprises, including customers in the government, health and education sectors. The Company provides personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions and services.

