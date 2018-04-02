Raymond James & Associates Buys 23,565 Shares of Prudential Financial (PRU)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,565 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $22,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 507.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen Pelletier sold 40,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $4,429,278.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barbara Koster sold 16,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $1,934,971.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,950.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. UBS raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $103.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $43,698.10, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $97.88 and a fifty-two week high of $127.14.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.05. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 34.03%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

