Raytheon (RTN) Chairman Sells $1,302,208.32 in Stock

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy sold 6,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.32, for a total transaction of $1,302,208.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 53,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,457,118.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RTN opened at $215.82 on Monday. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $149.70 and a 12-month high of $222.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $62,265.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. Raytheon had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Raytheon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Raytheon will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.8675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.86%.

RTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Raytheon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RTN. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 890,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 59,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.

