Raytheon (RTN) Position Reduced by Elkfork Partners LLC

Elkfork Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the third quarter worth about $168,000. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.83.

Shares of NYSE:RTN opened at $215.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62,265.36, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $149.70 and a 12 month high of $222.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. Raytheon had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Raytheon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.8675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is presently 41.86%.

In other news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total value of $120,789.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,391.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Wood sold 1,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $410,730.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,358.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,462 shares of company stock valued at $20,294,971. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.

