RBC Bearings (ROLL) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, March 14th.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. CL King started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Drexel Hamilton started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.00.

ROLL stock opened at $124.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3,016.69, a PE ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.29. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $91.00 and a 52-week high of $139.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $166.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 24,218 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $3,100,388.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Crainer sold 5,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $624,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,989 shares of company stock valued at $11,736,880 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth about $1,129,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth about $1,375,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of engineered precision bearings and products, which are integral to the manufacture and operation of machines, aircraft and mechanical systems. The Company operates through four segments: Plain Bearings; Roller Bearings; Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products.

