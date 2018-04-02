RChain Hits Market Capitalization of $362.92 Million (RHOC)

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. RChain has a total market capitalization of $362.92 million and approximately $284,379.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RChain has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One RChain token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00014349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, EtherDelta and ChaoEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RChain alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007104 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003099 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00702505 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014229 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00169115 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00037508 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030656 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain was first traded on March 20th, 2017. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,582,680 tokens. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop.

According to CryptoCompare, “The RChain platform supports multiple blockchains both public and private, even on the same node. These blockchains are secured by the type of consensus protocol – proof-of-stake enabling the blockchains to interact securely and predictably. The Smart contracts are verified on Rchain and are written in RhoLang. Rholang contracts run on the Rho Virtual Machine – a concurrent execution engine that allows the applications to achieve significant speed and scalability. RHOC is an ERC-20 Token that will work as the access token to those who want to support the development of the RChain Platform. It represents the value that the early adopters gave it by supporting the RChain project. “

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, ChaoEX and EtherDelta. It is not possible to buy RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for RChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RChain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.