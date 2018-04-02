Reading International Forecasted to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (NASDAQ:RDI)

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for Reading International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, according to Zacks Investment Research. B. Riley analyst E. Wold anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Reading International’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reading International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Reading International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RDI opened at $16.65 on Monday. Reading International has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $385.90, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Reading International had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $71.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.50 million.

In other news, insider James J. Cotter, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 352,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cotter, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 352,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,404.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reading International during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Reading International during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of Reading International during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Reading International during the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 18,148 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Theatrical Motion Picture Exhibition (Cinema Exhibition) and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

