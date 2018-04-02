REAL (REAL) Trading 7.6% Higher This Week

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last week, REAL has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. REAL has a market cap of $2.25 million and $17,848.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REAL token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00003198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip and ForkDelta.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get REAL alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003055 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00695652 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014326 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000460 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00038546 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00165670 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00029968 BTC.

REAL Token Profile

REAL’s genesis date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. The official website for REAL is www.real.markets. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets.

Buying and Selling REAL

REAL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and ForkDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for REAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.