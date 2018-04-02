Realty Shares DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF (BATS:DFND) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Realty Shares DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF (BATS:DFND) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0114 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th.

Shares of BATS:DFND traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.88. The stock had a trading volume of 41 shares. Realty Shares DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $28.60.

