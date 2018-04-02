Realty Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF (BATS:GARD) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Realty Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF (BATS:GARD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Realty Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of BATS:GARD traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $24.31. Realty Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89.

