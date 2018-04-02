Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS):

3/15/2018 – Dicks Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/15/2018 – Dicks Sporting Goods had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/15/2018 – Dicks Sporting Goods had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2018 – Dicks Sporting Goods was given a new $33.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/14/2018 – Dicks Sporting Goods was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DICK’S Sporting outperformed the industry in the last three months, driven by progress on strategic initiatives. The company’s investments in e-commerce, technology, store payroll, Team Sports HQ and private brands bode well. The company reported earnings beat for fourth-quarter fiscal 2017, marking its second straight positive earnings surprise. Moreover, earnings topped estimates for the sixth time in the last eight quarters. Alongside solid e-commerce growth, results gained from strength in Team Sports, footwear, outdoor equipment and private brands. However, top line lagged estimates in the quarter due to softness in hunting and electronic categories while margins continued to be strained. While innovations and growth of private brands are likely to ease margin pressures in fiscal 2018, the company still anticipates margins to be negative. Additionally, hunting and electronics businesses are expected remain headwinds in fiscal 2018.”

3/13/2018 – Dicks Sporting Goods was given a new $24.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/9/2018 – Dicks Sporting Goods was given a new $33.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/7/2018 – Dicks Sporting Goods had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

2/5/2018 – Dicks Sporting Goods was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $33.00.

2/2/2018 – Dicks Sporting Goods was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of DKS traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.42. 3,746,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,514,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $52.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,764.48, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 812.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,469,346 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $70,969,000 after buying an additional 2,198,746 shares during the last quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $46,406,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,988,835.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,584,136 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $45,529,000 after buying an additional 1,584,083 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,323,372 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $38,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $25,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear products and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

