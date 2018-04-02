Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ: WTFC):

3/22/2018 – Wintrust Financial is now covered by analysts at UBS. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2018 – Wintrust Financial was downgraded by analysts at FIG Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/9/2018 – Wintrust Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/7/2018 – Wintrust Financial was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/27/2018 – Wintrust Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

2/15/2018 – Wintrust Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services. They provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services through their subsidiaries, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, North Shore Community Bank & Trust Company, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, Barrington Bank & Trust Company, Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Northbrook Bank & Trust Company. “

2/9/2018 – Wintrust Financial was upgraded by analysts at FIG Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/8/2018 – Wintrust Financial had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Hovde Group. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

1/30/2018 – Wintrust Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ WTFC) traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.28. The stock had a trading volume of 193,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $64.14 and a 12-month high of $91.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,610.25, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Wintrust Financial Co alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $300.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP David A. Dykstra sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $983,736.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 5,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.59, for a total value of $461,424.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at $993,883.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 152 shares of company stock worth $10,629 and sold 30,676 shares worth $2,687,566. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.