Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Asure Software (ASUR)

Asure Software (NASDAQ: ASUR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/22/2018 – Asure Software was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Asure Software Inc., formerly Forgent Networks, Inc., is a provider of Web-based workforce management solutions. It offers Web-based workforce management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environment, as well as their human resource and payroll processes. The Company offers its workforce management solutions under two product lines: NetSimplicity and iEmployee. Asure’s suite includes products to optimize workforce time and attendance tracking, benefits enrollment and tracking, pay stubs and W2 documentation, expense management, meeting and event management, and asset tracking. The company delivers easy-to-use, easy-to-deploy software products that serve small and medium-sized organizations and divisions of Fortune and Global 1000 enterprises. It focuses on developing products that deliver enterprise-class productivity enhancements at an affordable price such that any size organization can enjoy the benefits of its solutions. “

3/18/2018 – Asure Software was given a new $20.00 price target on by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2018 – Asure Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We expect the company to report non‐GAAP EPS of $0.19 in Q4/17, which is less than the FactSet consensus of $0.20. Our forecast represents a year‐over‐ year decline of 9%, but a sequential increase of 25%.””

3/7/2018 – Asure Software was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ ASUR) traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 79,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,435. The company has a market capitalization of $170.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10. Asure Software Inc has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 37.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Asure Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Asure Software by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 479,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 13,279 shares in the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc is a global provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that help companies to bring people, time, space and assets together. The Company serves approximately 6,000 clients in over 80 countries. The Company offers a range of solutions to help its clients optimize and manage mobile workforces and global workspaces.

