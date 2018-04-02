RedCoin Achieves Market Cap of $151,107.00 (RED)

RedCoin (CURRENCY:RED) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. RedCoin has a total market cap of $151,107.00 and $1,284.00 worth of RedCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RedCoin has traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. One RedCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.35 or 0.01697500 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007034 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004845 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007048 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015295 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00001127 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00023030 BTC.

RedCoin Coin Profile

RedCoin (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2013. RedCoin’s total supply is 74,107,896 coins. The official website for RedCoin is redcoin.pw.

RedCoin Coin Trading

RedCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy RedCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

