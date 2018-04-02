Redmile Group LLC Has $50.97 Million Position in Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

Redmile Group LLC cut its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,815,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 73,722 shares during the quarter. Atara Biotherapeutics makes up about 2.2% of Redmile Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Redmile Group LLC owned approximately 7.49% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $50,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $39.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,514.21, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.59. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $49.90.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15). equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATRA shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 29th. ValuEngine raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO John Mcgrath sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $900,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,299.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $176,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,279,767.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 292,924 shares of company stock valued at $10,482,270. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/redmile-group-llc-has-50-97-million-stake-in-atara-biotherapeutics-inc-atra-updated-updated.html.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.